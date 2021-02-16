LG announces rollout of its 2021 TV range; includes OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell variants

After unveiling the 2021 TV lineup in the virtual CES 2021 event, LG has announced the global rollout OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV variants ranging from 43 inches to 88 inches in size. The prices of the TVs have not been released but they will be available for purchase in the first quarter of the year.

All LG TVs launched in 2021 will come with HDMI 2.1 feature offer, which will support automatic low latency mode (ALLM) helping deliver better performance while gaming. All premium offerings from the brand will also include Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10 PRO, Filmmaker mode and eARC.

A large majority of these TVs will be powered by LG’s latest intelligent processor, α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI. As per the company the processor boosts upscaling performance making the content look more sharp and detailed along with optimised visual output which helps the TV make “adjustments in accordance with the amount of light” entering the room.

LG OLED TVs will sport self-lit panels. While the LG G1 series will be equipped with OLED Evo technology, the A1 and B1 range of OLED TVs will fall under the price-competitive segment.

LG will offer two models (QNED99, QNED95) under the LG QNED Mini LED TVs range and another two (NANO99, NANO 95) under Nanocell 8K range. There are six 4K options (QNED90, QNED85, NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75) in these two ranges as well. Apart from Mini LED backlighting, QNED TVs will also come with the company’s Quantum Dot Nanocell technology.

Along with the announcement of the rollout, LG has also announced that the new TVs will be running on webOS 6.0, which will provide users with faster access to the apps and better personalised recommendations. While switching between streaming apps or channels, AI Sound Pro will ensure that the volume levels remain consistent.

For gamers, there is a Game Optimiser Feature that will apply the best-suited picture settings depending on the genre of the game. The TVs also come equipped with Bluetooth Surround Ready, which enables connection with multiple Bluetooth speakers to provide stadium-like sound while watching sports. Few hot keys have been added as well to the redesigned Magic Remote to allow users to switch through different streaming apps using dedicated keys.