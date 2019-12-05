Lenovo Smart Display 7-inch, Smart Camera, and Smart Bulb launched in India

Lenovo launches a range of smart devices in India on Thursday. Lenovo launches a range of smart devices in India on Thursday.

Lenovo has introduced a range of smart devices powered by Google Assistant for the Indian consumers. The company introduced a smart display with a 7-inch screen, a smart bulb and a smart camera. Earlier this year Lenovo launched a 10-inch Smart Display with a price of Rs 14,999 and its Smart Clock in India.

The all-new 7-inch Smart Display is a cheaper version of the 10-inch display and comes with a slightly affordable price of Rs 8,999. With the new affordable Smart Display, Lenovo will compete with the existing Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 5.

Lenovo 7-inch Smart Display

The 7-inch screen also sports clean, organic design and comes with Google Assistant support. It offers an always-on screen that helps, inform, and entertain users with just a simple voice command via any Google Assistant-based controller.

The new smart display allows users to control over 5,000 smart home devices from across brands. With the help of the Smart Display users will be able to answer video calls from family, monitor the kids’ room, or check who’s at the door through any smart camera connected with the Lenovo Smart Display.

The new 7-inch Smart Display from Lenovo also comes with dual-array microphones and a full-range speaker, which allows it to respond to users command from across the room. The Lenovo Smart Display 7-inch is priced at Rs 8,999 and available across online and offline stores including Lenovo.com, Flipkart and Lenovo Exclusive stores and Croma stores.

Lenovo Smart Camera

The new Smart Camera from Lenovo comes with a minimalist and the company claims that it can fit perfectly on a nightstand. The new Smart Camera comes with a full fabric soft-touch cover and offers users a view of what’s going on in their home. The Smart Camera works well with the Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa platforms.

Lenovo claims that the Smart Camera offers high-resolution images with wide field of view (FOV) to the users for better visibility. The camera scans the area with a 355-degree FOV from side to side and 120 degrees up and down. The Smart Camera also comes with an infrared night vision that shows a distance of up to 20 meters and allows users to see inside the home at night.

The Lenovo Smart Camera comes with a built-in mic and speaker. The Lenovo Smart Camera allows for two-way audio capability. Lenovo is yet to announce the price and availability of the Smart Camera.

Lenovo Smart Bulb

The all-new Smart Bulb lets users control the colour, temperature, and brightness with the help of voice command. The Lenovo Smart Bulb functions in plug and play format and can be users with the help of the Lenovo link app or voice as it works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Lenovo is yet to announce the price and availability of the Smart Bulb.



Lenovo introduces Smart Tab M8

In addition to these smart home devices, Lenovo also announced a new tablet in India called the Smart Tab M8. The new tablet from Lenovo comes with Google Assistant.The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 can be be used as a tablet as well as an always-on smart home hub. The Smart Tablet comes with a dock that turns into a Smart Charging Station and helps it transform it into a smart home device featuring hands-free far-field voice recognition from across the room through high-performance dual MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 is powered by Quad-Core 2.0Ghz processor and 5GHz Wi-Fi support that makes it easy for running online games or streaming videos without hiccups. The tablet comes with a premium full-metal cover and narrow bezels.

