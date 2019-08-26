Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display with Google Assistant launched in India

Lenovo has launched its Smart Clock and Smart Display, both of which are powered by the Google Assistant for India. The announcement comes after Google’s Nest Hub smart display speaker was announced for India at a price of Rs 9,999. The Lenovo Smart Devices will be sold on Flipkart. The notify me page for both these Lenovo devices will go live on Flipkart on August 28.

Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display prices, sale date

Lenovo Smart Clock has a starting price of Rs 5,999. The Smart Display starts at Rs 14,999. Both devices will be available at Lenovo.com, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Lenovo stores from early September 2019.

Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display: Features

Lenovo Smart Clock is a digital clock with a 4-inch IPS touch screen and Google Assistant in-built in it. The device has full fabric soft-touch cover and can be placed in the bedroom. The Lenovo Smart Clock is designed to develop healthy sleep habits and users will be able to set sleep routines via the Google Assistant for this clock.

The watch can be used to give commands like dimming the lights, show calendar events. The display can show information like time and alarms, upcoming meetings, calendar events, weather information, Album information when playing music. It also has a 6W speaker for music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio.

The Lenovo Smart Clock also works with Chromecast to help users stream shows and music on their TV or speakers with their voice command. The Lenovo Smart Clock’s screen can also turn into a digital photo album, displaying pictures from Google Photos account.

There is also an optional setting for continued conversation to allow a natural back-and-forth conversation with the Google Assistant. This is available in English. After a user initially triggers the Google Assistant with a request, the Google Assistant will stay active for long enough to respond to follow up questions. This ensures users don’t have to say “Ok Google” each time. The feature is also available on Google’s Nest Hub speaker.

The Lenovo Smart Display has a bigger 10-inch display which is also touchscreen-enabled. This device can also perform all the smart tasks that smart speakers can can will help with recipes, answers from Google Search and shows YouTube as well. The smart speaker can also function as a single hub to control smart home devices. It also supports video calling on Google Duo.

The Lenovo Smart Display will be available in natural bamboo finish. The device also has a camera and it can be used for video calls on the Google Duo. It will also show the Photos from the Google Photos Account similar to the other device.

Lenovo Smart Clock and Display can connect with over 10,000 products from over 1,000 partners and brands.