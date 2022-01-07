scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Lenovo launches Smart Clock 2 with wireless charging dock: Price, specifications

Lenovo has announced its Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging dock in India. The Clock 2 will come in a ‘heather grey’ color with a starting price of Rs 6,999

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 3:54:11 pm

Lenovo has announced its Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging dock in India. The Clock 2 will come in a ‘heather grey’ color with a starting price of Rs 6,999. Sales for the watch start today on Lenovo.com, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital. It will be made available in Lenovo offline retail channels at a later date.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2: Specifications, features

The Smart Clock features a fabric soft-touch cover and a 10.16 cms or 4-inch colour touchscreen display that showcases the time, weather, photos with a choice of customisable clock faces. Users can seamlessly set up Google Photos albums through their phone and set them as clock faces.

The Smart Clock 2 can be used to set reminders and alarms, get answers, check the traffic, and control other smart devices via Google Assistant. Users can ask Google to check their next meeting time or play some music on the device as well.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review: The old school alarm clock gets a makeover

Meanwhile, the wireless charging dock can two additional devices at once with the Smart Clock 2. It has a built-in nightlight when docked as well. This nightlight is just bright enough to illuminate the way without bothering anyone else.

The Clock 2 also comes with improved front-firing speakers. The Clock 2 is powered by MediaTek’s MT8167S processor, with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. It has Bluetooth 4.2. The charging dock is MagSafe compatible.

