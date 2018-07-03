Lenovo HX06 Active smartband launched in India at Rs 1,299

Lenovo HX06 Active is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Lenovo HX06 Active is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Lenovo HX06 Active, the company’s new budget fitness tracker has been launched in India. Prior to X06, Lenovo launched HX03 Cardio and the HX03F Spectra in April. Lenovo HX06 Active is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The device will be compatible with smartphones running Google’s Android 4.4 operating system or above and iPhone models running on iOS 9 and above. It takes advantage of Bluetooth 4.2 LE technology to pair with smartphones.

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo HX06 sports a 0.87-inch monochrome OLED screen. It will display fitness statistics, time and date, battery percentage, among various other things. The device runs on Low Energy Bluetooth v4.2. The smart band also comes with IP67 water and dust resistance rating. Lenovo HX06 weighs 20 grams and is backed by a LiPo battery that the company claims will offer up to 8 days of usage on a single charge. A heart rate monitor is not included on this budget device.

Lenovo HX06 comes with features such as, footstep counter, calorie counter, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitor. It is said to differentiate between different types of activities that a user performs, like running, cycling and swimming. It ships with an anti-sleep mode, which lets users stay alert by prompting them to remain awake via vibrations. Lenovo has also added caller identification reminder and alarm clock reminder in the HX06 smart band.

