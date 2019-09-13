Lenovo HT10 true wireless earbuds, HE15 BT headset and more audio products launched in India

Lenovo has launched its latest series of audio devices in India. As many as five new audio products including the flagship Airbuds, Bluetooth headsets, a Digital Voice Recorder and more.

The new audio products from Lenovo include the HT10 TWS which is priced at Rs 3,999. The company claims it to be the new-age Airbuds that is powered by a Qualcomm 3020Chipset. It supports aptX audio, is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and has a 20 M range. It is a dual-microphone headset which is IPX5 water-resistant and comes with a magnetic charging case. The company claims that this device can offer up to 8 hours of playtime with 200H standby time.

The other flagship audio device which Lenovo has launched is Sports BT Headset HE15, which is a Bluetooth wireless earphone with stereo sound and hands-free mic. The Lenovo Sports BT Headset HE15 is priced at Rs 1,999 and comes with HD sound with super-extra bass. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the company claims 12 hours of playtime with 240H standby time on this device. There are five colours options to choose from including pink, bronze, white, black and blue.

Other audio devices that were launched include the Bluetooth headset HE16 priced at Rs 1,499, metal earbuds wired headset HF118 priced at Rs 599 and Lenovo Digital Voice Recorder B613 carrying a price tag of Rs 3,699.

All the products will be available on Flipkart and offline stores starting today, September 13.