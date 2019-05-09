Lenovo EGO smartwatch with 20 day battery life launched in India: Price, features

Lenovo has launched a new digital smartwatch, dubbed EGO. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart and Croma starting May 10. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems and connects to the phone via the company’s own Lenovo Life app.

Key features of the smartwatch include 20-day battery life, 24/7 heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, water resistant up to 50 meters.

Lenovo Ego comes with a 24 hours real-time heart rate monitor, which the company claims has good accuracy even while performing heavy tasks like cycling, running and exercising. It also comes with scientific sleep tracking, which determines the users sleep patterns and helps them schedule how they sleep.

The company claims that the EGO comes with water resistance of up to 50 meters and can be used to track swim laps, calories burnt and stroke style. The watch also comes with the ability to provide users with notifications, phone alerts, alarms, and remote camera features.

Lenovo claims that the EGO can last for 20 days on a single charge, tracking your daily activities. It also comes with a remote camera feature that lets users click images with a single tap on the display screen of the smartwatch or a gentle shake.