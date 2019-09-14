Lenovo Carme (HW25P) smartwatch with coloured display launched at Rs 3,499

Lenovo has launched a new smartwatch in India named Lenovo Carme (HW25P). It is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be made available on Flipkart and Croma starting September 15. The device will be made available in two colour options: Black and Green.

Lenovo Carme sports a 1.3-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with a one-touch sensor. The watch comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The device comes with a 200mAh battery, which the company claims can power it for up to seven days on a single charge.

The smartwatch comes with support for a pedometer, 24 hours heart rate monitor and sleep monitor. It has eight sport modes, which include skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling.

Other features include weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps.

Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS. It connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 4.2.

“Lenovo has always met the ever-changing needs of the youth with offerings that serve their aspirations. In a hyper-connected world, the youth aspires to simplify their lives with a mere finger swipe. Owing to the needs of the tech-savvy generation, Lenovo Carme brings alive the latest technology with a unique combination of trendy design and wide array of smart features. We are hopeful that just like our previous launches, Lenovo Carme will also be well accepted by the India market,” said CP Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations.