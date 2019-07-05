Lenovo Cardio 2 with heart rate monitor launched at Rs 1,499

Lenovo has launched its new smart band Cardio 2 in India at a price of Rs 1,499. The latest fitness tracking wearable comes with a 24-hour continuous dynamic heart rate monitor.

The Lenovo Cardio 2 is packed with a 100mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 20 days on a single charge. It comes with a 5ATM waterproof level which means that it can be used while swimming or surfing for up to 50 meters of depth.

The smart band comes with a 0.87-inch bezel-less OLED display that provides information regarding the variety of physical activities such as running, walking, cycling while letting the user check the text messages and voice call notifications directly from the connected device.

Lenovo Cardio 2 has a Scientific Sleep Monitoring system which tracks the user’s state of sleep – whether it was deep or light. The smart band also has a Sedentary Remind mode, that reminds the user to get up and walk if the user has been idle for too long.

The smart band also has a new step counting algorithm which the company claims that will promise enhanced accuracy. The wearable fitness tracking device comes with a removable strap design that has a built-in USB charging port which can get connected to a computer or USB port directly.

The Lenovo Cardio 2 comes with soft straps which the company claims are skin-friendly, and lightweight to wear.

The device is compatible with iOS 8.0 and all Android smartphones over version 5.0. Users need to download the Lenovo Life app to pair the smart band with their smartphone and have a detailed record of weight loss, fitness plan, and diet.

The Lenovo Cardio 2 smart band is available for sale exclusively on Amazon India at a price of Rs 1,499.