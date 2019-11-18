Lenovo AR glasses let you work on multiple screens at once

Lenovo showed off a new concept for augmented reality (AR) glasses at its recently held annual tech event in Beijing. The PC giant gave a sneak peek of new AR glasses that connect to a PC and let users see multiple screens at the same time.

Even though the Lenovo AR Concept glasses are just prototype, they seem to be lighter and less bulky than the Microsoft Hololens 2 headset. The goal, as Lenovo explained in one of the videos, is to deliver user privacy while working in a public space.

These concept glasses basically let users stimulate three screens at once in a private workspace. The AR glasses work with the PC, meaning Lenovo is not creating a separate set of apps and content for the headset. Instead, Lenovo is looking at delivering a new experience with the AR glasses but through the existing software available on a PC. While it may seem like a shortcut, but the truth is that there’s hardly any killer app made for AR glasses that draws user attention.

It isn’t clear yet whether Lenovo is serious about launching the AR glasses in the market anytime soon. The company hasn’t even willing to share the specifications of the AR glasses, but they do seem to have three front-facing cameras, support for prescription glasses, and a wire to connect to a laptop.

The news of Lenovo working on AR glasses isn’t all surprising. All major tech companies, big or small, are internally working on a pair of AR glasses. Apple, Samsung, Facebook and Huawei, among others, are rumoured to launch AR glasses in the next two to three years. Industry experts say the next big thing in consumer tech will be smart glasses that will eventually replace smartphones.

Augmented reality, or AR is a technology that will merge the digital universe into the real world. Microsoft and Magicleap are the leading names in the AR headset market. The Redmond, Washinton-based Microsoft recently announced that it will start selling Hololens 2 to consumers for $3500. The second-generation headset, which features a wide field of view, was unveiled at the MWC 2019.