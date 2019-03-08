Leica Q2 full frame camera with 47.3MP sensor launched, coming to India mid-April

Leica has launched the successor to its Leica Q camera, which was launched three years ago, dubbed, Leica Q2. It is priced at $4,995 (approximately Rs 3,50,000) in the US. The company has announced that it will be making the device available in India starting mid-April.

Leica Q2 sports a 47.3MP full frame sensor and comes paired with a 28mm Summilux ASPH prime lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The camera comes with native 4K video recording support in 30fps (frames per second) or 24fps. The camera can also record 1080p video at 120fps, 60fps, 30fps and 24fps.

The camera comes with a set of microphones, which support stereo audio recording. In terms of imaging, the camera takes two photos simultaneously, one is a full resolution 47.3MP image in the DNG file format and a second JPEG image with a reduced resolution of 47.3 MP, 30MP, 14.7MP or 6.6MP.

It sports a three-inch touch display paired with a 3.68MP OLED viewfinder. These are the same modules found on the Leica Q. It comes with features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE and support for the Leica Fotos app.

The company claims that the Leica Q2 is able to capture 10 images per second thanks to the Maestro II family processor and a proprietary autofocus system. The original focal length of the camera is 28mm, however, it can simulate other focal lengths including 35mm, 50mm and 70mm.

Leica has also released a comprehensive range of optional accessories for the Leica Q2. These include screen protectors, carrying cases, canvas pouches, flash units, thumb rest and a handgrip.