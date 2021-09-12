Leica Q2 007 Limited Edition is the camera Bond fans have been waiting for

If you happen to be a Bond fan who is into photography, few things will pique your interest like the new Leica Q2. The Limited 007 Edition features a number of design choices that will make it appealing to Bond fans. The camera will also be produced in just 250 units, all of which will be individually numbered.

The collector’s item is unlikely to be found at retail outlets and has been announced to celebrate the the release of Daniel Craig starrrer No Time To Die, which is set to hit screens on September 30 in India.

The 007 Edition features a 007 logo on the top of the camera as well as on the LCD monitor on the back. Further the camera’s lens cap gets the iconic Bond gun barrel design that is seen during the credits of the movies. This gun barrel design also gets Leica branding in the middle.

The Leica Q2 007 Edition also comes with an Olive Green leather case. (Image Source: Leica Camera) The Leica Q2 007 Edition also comes with an Olive Green leather case. (Image Source: Leica Camera)

Coming to the material, the camera’s body is wrapped in a layer of Ocean Green leather. The same material is also used on the custom Globe-Trotter case that comes along with the Leica Q2 007 Edition. While the Q2 itself is manufactured in Germany, the Bond-esque Globe-Trotter case is manufactured in the home of the world’s greatest fictional spy – Britain.

The Leica Q2 features a 47.3 megapixel full-frame sensor and comes with a 3.68-million dot OLED viewfinder, a 28mm fixed prime Summilux f/1.7 lens and support for 4K video recording. The camera also comes with an IP52 certification to protect it from dust and water.

The 007 Ediiton will cost you £6,750, or about Rs 5,86,364. However, if you wanted to buy one of these, money wouldn’t really be your only problem, as getting your hands on one of these limited edition variants could be much more difficult than you think.