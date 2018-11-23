Leica D-Lux 7 with 17MP sensor launched: Price, specifications

Leica Camera AG expanding its D-Lux line of premium cameras has launched the new Leica D-Lux 7 in India. It is priced at $1,195 (approximately Rs 84,444) and will be made available in India starting mid-December. The company is yet to announce how much the device will be priced at in India.

The Leica D-Lux 7 maintains the company’s vintage look and comes packed in a sleek rectangular body. The camera comes with a Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9– 34 mm f/1.7–2.8 ASPH zoom lens paired with a 17MP four-thirds sensor. The camera comes with an automatic exposure mode, manual setting options and a range of video functions.

The D-Lux 7 sports a 2.8MP electronic viewfinder along with a 1.24MP 3-inch LCD touchscreen display. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port.

The company states that improvements in the hardware has helped them in adding a number of features to the D-Lux 7 including focus point changing, several exposures with different focus points super imposing and many more. The camera can record videos in 4K resolution at up to 30 frames per second in MP4 and AVCHD format.

Leica has also released a new app for both iOS and Android dubbed Leica FOTOS. The app enables users to control their Leica camera remotely from their smartphones. It also provides a fast and easy way to consumers for wirelessly transferring images from the camera to their smartphones. The app also lets users choose what they want to do with the images like posting them on social media platforms, process them on an image editing software and much more.