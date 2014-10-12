Product: HTC Desire Eye and RE

Price: NA

The new Eye

HTC has introduced its new suite of imaging products at its event in New York. The new range consists of the HTC Desire Eye smartphone with two 13 MP cameras, HTC RE hand-held camera, HTC Eye Experience enhanced imaging software and Zoe collaborative video editing community. The Desire Eye smartphone sports a 13 MP camera on the front as well as on the back, armed with BSI sensors and with intelligent dual-LED flash on both cameras. HTC RE is a small handheld camera that features a built-in grip sensor which instantly activates the camera on pick up, eliminating the need for a power button.

Product: LG G3 Stylus

Price: Rs 21,500

The pen returns

The Stylus version of the G3 comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS (960 x 540) display and mounts a 13 MP rear camera along with a 1.3 MP front camera. The LG G3 Stylus runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1 GB of RAM and Android 4.4.2 KitKat operating system. It offers 8 GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card slot and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The G3 Stylus boasts the same floating arc design with gradually tapered edges, thin bezels and metallic skin back cover that was first introduced on the LG G3.

Product: Canon PowerShot SX

Price: Rs 17,995

Power bridge camera

Canon has launched another camera in its SX series called PowerShot SX 520 HS. The camera features a 42x optical zoom (24-1008mm) and 24mm wide-angle lens along with a 16 MP CMOS sensor combined with the Canon DIGIC 4+ Image processor. It offers 1080p full HD video recording with a dedicated movie button and zoom while shooting. Other key features advanced zoom framing assist and high speed AF. Canon claims that the advanced zoom framing assist feature helps to track and maintain optimum clarity of the subject in focus within the frame and works in two ways.

Product: Intex Aqua Y2 Pro

Price: Rs 4,333

Pocket-friendly option

Intex has launched another pocket-friendly Android smartphone in its Aqua series, called the Aqua Y2 PRO. Running on Android 4.4.2 KitKat operating system, the 3G smartphone runs on a MediaTek (MT6572) dual-core processor clocked at 1 GHz with 512 MB of RAM. The Aqua Y2 Pro features a 4.5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and mounts a 5 MP rear camera with flash along with a VGA front camera. It comes with 4 GB of internal memory which is expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card slot and is powered by a 1,600 mAh battery.

