Kohler’s new showerhead doubles as an Alexa-enabled smart speaker

If you love listening to music in the shower, then Kohler’s Moxie speaker is perfect for you. The bathroom fittings brand has updated its Moxie speaker which now comes fitted into a Showerhead. Kohler will be showcasing Moxie Showerhead during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicks off early next week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new Moxie is essentially a portable speaker with a built-in Alexa that’s housed inside a showerhead. It’s an interesting concept, considering users now don’t need to separately purchase smart speaker for their bathrooms.

Kohler says the speaker has audio by Harman/Kardon and stays in place thanks to a magnetic dock. The Showerhead has a circular ring, while the Alexa-enabled speaker has a cone-shaped opening in the middle. The speaker looks good and is IPX67 waterproof.

Like any other Alexa-enabled smart speaker, Kohler’s Moxie will support full Alexa commands. It will let you listen to music, hear the news, or order body wash on Amazon. The Moxie speaker works with Kohler’s Konnect mobile app.

Kohler will be selling the Moxie Showerhead in two models: the Kohler BT speaker and Kohler AI speaker. The Kohler BT speaker will cost $99 or $159 bundled with a Moxie Showerhead. The Kohler AI speaker, on the other hand, will sell for $159 or $229 bundled with a Moxie Showerhead. They provide playback time between six and seven hours on a single charge. Both speakers will hit retail shelves sometime towards the end of 2020.

During last year’s CES, Kohler showed a smart toilet with a built-in smart speaker. The $7000 intelligent toilet comes with a surround speaker, a heated seat, and ambient mood lighting.

