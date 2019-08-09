JioCinema app coming soon for Xiaomi Mi TVs: All that you should know

Xiaomi has been making various new announcements lately. Be it their ongoing Independence Day sale or the next Redmi phone with 64MP camera or even working on its new smartphone with 108MP camera. The technology giant has recently announced that JioCinema app will soon be made available for its Mi TV range.

In a tweet, the company announced that the JioCinema app will be made available in its smart LED TVs. After the app is made available to Mi TV models, users will be able to access video content such as movies, videos etc. which are available on the app directly on their Mi TVs. It also shows a Mi TV with the JioCinema app logo in the middle of the screen.

Mi fans! Guess what’s coming next on #PatchWall.

Jio-Jee-Bhar-ke :-) pic.twitter.com/J55MjlohMu — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) August 7, 2019

However, Xiaomi has not given any further information as to which date the app would be made available to Mi TV users. All Mi TV models run on Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI which is based on Google’s Android TV OS.

Apart from smart TVs, Xiaomi is currently hosting an Independence Day sale where it is offering discounts across its range of smartphones including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S and more. According to the company, the offers are available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Xiaomi’s official website.