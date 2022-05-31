Jio Game Controller: 5 things to know about Jio’s first gaming accessory

Jio has launched a new type of product, which isn’t a feature phone or a smartphone. Instead, it is a game controller that you can use with tablets, TVs and phones. Here are five facts you need to know about the Jio Game Controller.

Price, EMI and availability

The Jio Game Controller is priced at Rs 3,499. For some context, the Xbox One official controller is also sold at Rs 3,499 while the one for Xbox Series X cost Rs 4,199. Various editions of the Sony PS5 and PS4 controllers, are meanwhile priced around Rs 4000 and Rs 5000.

The Jio game controller, however, comes with an EMI option. Jio has partnered with various banks to offer EMI options starting from Rs 164 with various credit cards (no debit cards for now).

Xbox layout

The Jio Game Controller also follows the Xbox(y) control layout. This means that the left analogue stick is placed above the four directional buttons on the left. In the Sony PlayStation-style layout, this analogue stick on the left is placed below the directional buttons, giving the controller a symmetric look, unlike the Xbox layout.

The Xbox layout, a popular one amongst gamers is also offered by many other companies that make game accessories like Redgear and Cosmic Byte.

20-button layout

The controller comes with a 20-button layout, similar to that of the Xbox controller. This includes two shoulder keys on the left, two on the right, a Jio button in the middle with a select and start button on either side. There is also a back key, a home key and a TV key on the bottom of the controller.

Then there’s the right analogue stick, left analogue stick, four directional buttons on the left and four action buttons on the right. Note that the directional buttons below the left analogue stick are 8-way directional buttons and not 4-way ones.

Features and battery life

Being a wireless controller, the Jio Game Controller can be used up to a distance of 10 meters and tethers to devices via Bluetooth 4.1, a very outdated Bluetooth standard. Jio also claims that the device offers low latency (the lag between players pressing a button and the game reacting to it) and eight hours of battery life, although real-life usage stats could differ.

The controller also charges via a MicroUSB port and not a USB Type-C port, so you may have to keep a spare cable around for charging the controller. There seems to be no mention of a Wireless dongle for USB ports either, so Bluetooth tethering is your only option here.

Compatibility

Jio suggests on its website that the Game Controller is compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, Android TV and the Jio Set Top Box. Due to the limit of Bluetooth connectivity and the lack of a wireless dongle or USB type-C, the Jio Game controller will likely not be compatible with PCs, Laptops and consoles.