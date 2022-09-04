scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

JBL’s Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds have the world’s first ‘smart’ charging case

JBL's Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds come with a charging case that has a built-in display.

JBL Tour Pro 2JBL Tour Pro 2 can play up to ten hours of music on a single charge. (Image Source: JBL)

JBL has announced the Tour Pro 2 – a pair of truly wireless earbuds that features improved noise cancellation and performance. It also comes with what the company calls  ‘the world’s first smart charging case.’

The JBL Tour Pro 2 charging case comes with a built-in display which makes it easy to navigate the earbuds setting compared to the JBL Headphones app. The case features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen, which can be used to perform several functions such as customize the earbud options, activate and deactivate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), check call and message notifications and even control the playback.

Coming to the specifications, the Tour Pro 2 features 10mm drivers, which is a significant upgrade from the 6.8mm drivers on the Tour Pro Plus. The wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support spatial audio. It also comes with six noise-cancelling microphones and an ear canal test that can optimise the Active Noise Cancellation performance.

Also Read |iPhone 14 Max could be called iPhone 14 Plus, report says

The Tour Pro 2 offers up to ten hours of music playback with the case offering 30 more hours, bumping up the total battery life to 40 hours. JBL said the earbuds will be available in the European market with a price tag of 249 euros, which translates to somewhere around Rs 19,800. But there is no word yet if the Tour Pro 2 will be coming to the Indian market.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

In addition to the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, the company also launched the Tour One M2 headphones, which will also be available in the European market and are priced at 299 euros (approx 23,800).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:26:48 pm
Next Story

High seas deception: How shady ships use GPS to evade international law

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement