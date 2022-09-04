JBL’s Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds have the world’s first ‘smart’ charging case

JBL has announced the Tour Pro 2 – a pair of truly wireless earbuds that features improved noise cancellation and performance. It also comes with what the company calls ‘the world’s first smart charging case.’

The JBL Tour Pro 2 charging case comes with a built-in display which makes it easy to navigate the earbuds setting compared to the JBL Headphones app. The case features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen, which can be used to perform several functions such as customize the earbud options, activate and deactivate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), check call and message notifications and even control the playback.

Coming to the specifications, the Tour Pro 2 features 10mm drivers, which is a significant upgrade from the 6.8mm drivers on the Tour Pro Plus. The wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support spatial audio. It also comes with six noise-cancelling microphones and an ear canal test that can optimise the Active Noise Cancellation performance.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Max could be called iPhone 14 Plus, report says

The Tour Pro 2 offers up to ten hours of music playback with the case offering 30 more hours, bumping up the total battery life to 40 hours. JBL said the earbuds will be available in the European market with a price tag of 249 euros, which translates to somewhere around Rs 19,800. But there is no word yet if the Tour Pro 2 will be coming to the Indian market.

In addition to the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, the company also launched the Tour One M2 headphones, which will also be available in the European market and are priced at 299 euros (approx 23,800).