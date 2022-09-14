scorecardresearch
JBL Quantum 350 wireless headphones launched in India: Check price, features

The JBL Quantum 250 gaming headphones also come with complete customisability using PC software.

JBL, quantum 350,Here's all you need to know about JBL's latest gaming headphones. (Image Source: JBL)

JBL has launched the new JBL Quantum 350 wireless headphones in India. Targeted at gamers, the new headphones come with 40mm drivers, a detachable boom microphone and 22 hour battery life and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new launch.

The JBL Quantum 350 is powered by 40mm drivers and allows users to fully customise their listening experience with the JBL QuantumENGINE PC software. This lets you tune the sound the way you want to hear particular frequencies better during gaming or have a more balanced experience when enjoying music.

The headphones come with a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle that can be connected to your laptop or desktop, letting you quickly use the headphones wirelessly without the hassles of Bluetooth pairing.

The JBL Quantum 350 also comes with a detachable boom microphone that can be useful during conferences and video calls, as well as gaming. The company claims the headphones can deliver 22 hours of playback on a single charge and fast charging allows the headphones to deliver an hour of playback with a 5-minute charge.

There’s also a Power-and-Play feature that lets users charge the headphones while using them for music, movies or gaming, with no interruptions. On the outside, the JBL Quantum 350 comes with PU leather and it also has memory foam ear-cushions for comfort.

The JBL Quantum 350 are priced at Rs 8,499 and can be purchased from JBL.com, Harman brand stores as well as retail stores and at leading online platforms.

