JBL launches Tune Flex ‘transformable’ earbuds: Check price and other details

JBL recently announced Tour Pro 2, the first wireless earbuds in the world that come with a smart charging case. Now, the company has launched Tune Flex, which the company says is the world’s first ‘transformable’ TWS. Tune Flex introduces six Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tuning modes, allowing users to wear both open and sealed ear tips and customise their noise-cancelling experience. The company says they have included sealing ear tips in three sizes which help block out distractions and prevent sound leakage.

Using the JBL Headphone app, users will be able to easily switch between the open and sealed design and customise the overall experience using ‘Sound Fit’. The JBL Tune Flex TWS earbuds can play up to eight hours of music on a single charge with the charging case offering 24 hours of additional battery life.

It also comes with a ‘Dual Connect’ feature that lets users connect each earbud individually. For calling, the TWS earbuds come with four microphones, of which two are active noise-cancelling microphones. Also, the Tune Flex feature hands-free control via Google Assistant and support fast charging.

JBL Tune Flex also lets users customise touch control features using the JBL Headphone app. The earbuds are IPX4 certified, which means you can use them in light rain or during workouts. It is available in black colour on Flipkart and JBL websites and can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 6,999.

It will be interesting to see how the JBL Tune Flex will compete with the likes of Jabra Elite 4 Active and Nothing Ear (1), which cost the same more or less.