JBL Endurance Run, Sprint, Jump, Dive sports earphones launched in India: Price, features

JBL, the US-based audio firm expanding its earphone lineup launched new Endurance sports series in India. The new range includes JBL earphones Run, Sprint, Jump and Dive designed primarily for sports enthusiasts. The earphones come for a price starting at Rs 1,599 and go all the way up to Rs 6,999. The four JBL earphones will be available for purchase via the official JBL site and online, offline retail outlets as well. Olympic medalist and Badminton champion PV Sindhu has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the new JBL Endurance range of sports earphones in India.

JBL Endurance Sprint, Jump and Dive earphones come with IPX7 rated water resistance. Meanwhile, JBL Endurance Run feature IPX5 sweatproof rating. As for the specifications, the inexpensive model, Endurance Run that tags a price of Rs 1,599 features a tangle-free cord with remote and microphone and FlipHook design to provide flexibility. JBL Endurance Sprint flaunts a wireless design and comes with MagHook magnetic earbuds. As for Endurance Jump, it comes with a neckband design and comes with PowerHook buds that turn on and instantly connect when users wear them. The high-end model, JBL Endurance Dive that tags a price of Rs 6,999 carries 1GB onboard storage to enable users to store up to 200 soundtracks. JBL Endurance Sprint and Jump are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,799 respectively.

“It’s an honor to have a young sports icon like P.V. Sindhu, who is idolized by millions of Indians, associated with JBL. The all-new JBL Endurance earphones are designed for athletes and sportspersons like Ms Sindhu, and almost anyone who likes growing fit to their favourite tunes.” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

