Video: Jawbone UP comes to Amazon India, prices start Rs 4,999

Jawbone, one of the early movers in the wearables space, has launched its UP range of activity trackers in India. The Jawbone UP Move at Rs 4,999, UP2 at Rs 9,999 and UP3 at Rs 14,999 will sell exclusively on Amazon.in.

Jayanth Chakravarthy, the San Francisco-based product manager of UP, told IndianExpress.com that Jawbone’s differentiator was its unique styling. “We make sure we build beautiful products,” he said adding that wearables need a lot of commitment to develop as it is all about using existing tech in interesting ways.

The Jawbone UP range is among the smallest and lightest of the wearables in the market at the moment. It is also supported by the UP app, which Chakravarthy claims is among the most intuitive in the market. While the UP Move is a basic activity tracker, the UP3 brings in resting and passive heart rate, automatic and detailed sleep stage tracking, as well as automatic workouts through Jawbone’s advanced multi-sensor platform.

The core of the UP platform is track, understand and act. “The devices and the app help track, while the inbuilt machine learning in the platform help understanding the data. The notification system based on advanced tracking helps users act on the data to improve their lifestyle,” he adds.

Jawbone UP Move starts at Rs 4999.

Some unique features of the UP3 band includes it ability to understand when the user is sleeping on when he is working out.

It even sends out idle alerts to tell the user that he should be doing more. “We don’t realise that the average person sleeps for 112 days a years, is idle or doing low activity for 243 days and being active for just eight days,” Chakravarthy explains, adding that we are in a high calorie burn situation only for two days a year. That explains the high level of obesity and increasing cases of diabetes globally.

