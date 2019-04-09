Jabra launches Move Style Edition on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 7,299

Jabra today launched the new Jabra Move Style Edition on-ear wireless headphones in India. The Move Style Edition is an upgraded version of the Jabra Move headphones, and the company claims that the new headphones come with a battery life of up to 14 hours, which is comparatively better than its predecessor, while offering the same great sound, comfort and light weight.

The Jabra Move Style Edition headphones are priced at Rs 7,299, and they offer connectivity both through Bluetooth as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with control buttons on the back of the headphones which helps the users to pause and play music or attend to their calls without opening their smartphones.

The device comes with light weight headband along with soft on-ear cups, which the company says, is angled for great fit and immersive sound.

“The Jabra Move is one of the most popular on-ear wireless headphones because it offers a great wireless experience for calls and music on-the-move at an affordable price. It has long been a customer favourite and by adding improved battery life and three new colour options to the existing great features, we expect the Move Style Edition to become must-have Bluetooth headphones,” Dr. Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, Jabra India & SAARC said in a statement.

The Move Style Edition headphones will be available across Amazon India, Croma and Jabra authorized resellers starting from April 20. The headphones come in Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Navy colour shades.