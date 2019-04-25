Toggle Menu Sections
Jabra launches Evolve 65e wireless neckband in India: Price, features

Jabra launched new Evolve 65e soft neckband earbuds in India for Rs 20,320. The new Bluetooth earphones come with a lightweight design and passive noise cancellation.

Jabra Evolve 65e come with a lightweight design, passive noise cancellation and UC-certification.

Jabra has launched the new Evolve 65e soft neckband earbuds in India for a price of Rs 20,320. The new Bluetooth earphones come with a lightweight design and passive noise cancellation. The device weighs only 36 grams and features snug-fitting oval earbuds, soft memory wire and multiple sizes of ear-gels and ear-wings. It will go on sale from May 2019 through authorised Jabra channel partners and resellers.

The Evolve 65e neckband comes with UC-certification which makes it suitable for Skype and Business calls. The device runs Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with smartphones, laptops, and PCs. It offers a connectivity range of up to 10 metres for mobiles and the range can be increased up to 30 metres for PCs using Jabra Link 370 USB Bluetooth adapter which ships with the device.

The Jabra Evolve 65e comes integrated with a four-microphone system, two mics are inside each of the earbuds while the remaining two are in the microphone box to capture voice. The device uses DSP algorithms to find the optimum voice-to-noise ratio for perfect clarity.

The company claims that the Evolve 65e can provide a music playback time of up to 13 hours and a talk time of up to 8 hours.

The earphones can also be connected with Jabra Sound+ app, which enables users to customise their calls and music experience, provides instruction manuals and helpful hints, and enables users to update the device’s software from within the app.

