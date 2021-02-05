Jabra adds new features to its Elite 85t TWS earphones: Here are the details

The new MyFit feature on the Sound+ app allows Elite 85t users to select their EarGel size and position

Jabra has released an update that will addnew features to the Jabra Elite 85t true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Users can avail the features by using the Jabra Sound+ app. This is the first software upgrade released by the company that adds new features after the device was launched back in December 2020.

MyFit

The new MyFit feature on the Sound+ app allows Elite 85t users to select their EarGel size and position which will help optimise their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and audio experience. The feature offers a fit test, where a 6.5 seconds multi-tone is played to check for sound leakage with the help of the in-ear microphone.

If any sound leakage is detected in either earbud, it is the indication of a poor fit. Users can readjust their earbud or change their EarGel size for the best experience. The feature will help users attain a better fit and seal, which will improve the audio experience.

Personalisation options and sound mode cycle options

The update also adds more personalisation options to the sound mode cycles, which can be controlled via the buttons on the earbud. The feature expands the cycle option on the earbud to get them in line with the cycle option in the app. Users will get the complete variety of sound mode cycles: HearThrough & ANC, HearThrough & Off and Hear through, ANC & Off.

The update will also allow users to name the earphones. Users will be able to change the name of their headset in both the Sound+ app and the Bluetooth list.

Jabra Elite 85t was launched in December last year. The device comes with a compact design and features a dedicated ANC chip that can be adjusted using dual sliders. The earphones feature six-microphone call technology for improving calls and come packed with 12mm drivers. The earphones are IPX4-rated for added protection against dust and water.

The company says the earphones can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the charging case when ANC is on. The TWS earphones can be customised using the equalizer in the Sound+ App. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1. Jabra Elite 85t is available at a price of Rs 18,999 and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorised resellers.