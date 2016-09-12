Jabra Halo Smart wireless headphones launched at Rs 3,499

Jabra Assist app will let a user track the exact battery usage of the headset Jabra Assist app will let a user track the exact battery usage of the headset

Denmark based consumer electronics company, Jabra, has announced the launch of its Halo Smart wireless headphones. It is the latest addition to the Jabra Halo family of wireless headphones. It comes with integrated wind-noise protection, voice capabilities via a dedicated Google Now/Siri button. It gives 17 hours of talk time or 15 hours of music listening on a single charge.

“When it comes to basics like battery life, Jabra Halo Smart removes the hassle of constantly charging your headphones. Unlike other solutions, it discretely incorporates a 230mAh battery into the back of the neckband using bendable “flex zones” to provide up to 17 hours talk time (or 15 hours of music listening) with just one charge,” said the company.

Jabra Halo Smart allows you to accept a call by separating the two earbuds as they rest around your neck, and use one earbud for phone calls or both for listening to music. It also lets you access Siri or Google Now™ at the touch of a button and keeps you connected and informed in a number of ways. A subtle vibration in the neckband alerts you to incoming calls, whilst Android users can expect readouts of calendar notifications, emails, text messages and social media messages.

By using Jabra Assist app, a user can track the exact battery usage of the headset, and will also get alerts when the battery is running low. It will also get notifications about when you need to recharge the headset next – based on historical data.

“We are all doing more with our smartphones than ever before, whether it’s making and taking calls, listening to music on-the-move or watching a movie clip during a break. So we wanted to develop a set of wireless headphones that t deliver amazing sound whatever you’re doing whether taking calls or listening to music”, explains Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra.

According to the company, the headphones are designed for busy people who are looking for versatile headphones for multi-purpose use. The first headphones in the series are Jabra Halo Fusion.

Jabra Halo Smart will be available in three colours – Impact Red, Electric Blue and Black. It can be purchased at Reliance Digital, Croma, amazon.in, Flipkart at a price of Rs 3,499.

