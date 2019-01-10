Jabra Evolve 65t with Skype for Business certification launched in India: Price, features

Toggle Menu Sections
Jabra Evolve 65t will be made available across the country at Rs 39,440 by the end of January.

Jabra claims that these earbuds offer up to five hours of usage on a single charge and up to 15 hours total battery life with the charging case.

Jabra has launched a pair of truly wireless earbuds, dubbed the Evolve 65t. The company claims that these are the world’s first truly wireless earbuds to attain Skype for Business certification and are engineered for the mobile professional. Jabra Evolve 65t will be made available across the country at Rs 39,440 by the end of January.

The company claims that these earbuds offer up to five hours of usage on a single charge and up to 15 hours total battery life with the charging case. They can be connected with two different devices simultaneously, however, both the devices should have different adapters and signatures like a laptop and smartphone.

With the Jabra Evolve 65t, users can press a button to send commands to their connected device’s digital voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. They also come with four onboard microphones to provide better call quality and enable the HearThrough feature that allows filtered ambient noise to pass through.

Also Read: CES 2019: Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones launched, supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri

Jabra Evolve 65t come with IP55 dust and water resistance rating. The company on its website states that users can use the right earbud separately when the left earbud is kept in the case. However, this is not the case for the left earbud.

