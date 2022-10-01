Jabra announces Engage 50 II and Engage 40 headphones: Check price and features

Jabra recently announced that it would be adding two new products to its existing Engage headphone lineup – Engage 50 II and Engage 40. Here’s a quick look at what these new headphones have to offer.

Specially designed for contact centers, Jabra says the Engage 50 II features three microphones that helps it comply with Microsoft’s Premium Microphone for the Open Office standard and cancels out up to 36 decibels of noise. It also comes with a SmartRinger feature that alerts users of incoming calls even when they are not wearing the headset.

Jabra says the Engage 40 is designed for those who often wear headphones all day. The lightweight headphone has a maze-shaped pattern inside each ear cup that helps relieve the pressure.

It comes with two microphones, has a maze-shaped pattern and noise-isolating earcups. The Engage 40 also comes with an inline control unit. Both Engage 50 II and Engage 40 are available in mono and stereo variants.

The new Jabra Engage headphones with work the majority of contact center platforms, are Microsoft Teams and Zoom certified and support the company’s in-house developed Engage AI.

Coming to the price, the Jabra Engage 40 Stereo is priced at $239 (approx. Rs 19,511) while the Engage 40 Mono costs $219 (approx. Rs 17.878). The Engage 50 II stereo and mono versions are priced at $299 (approx. Rs 24,409) and $279 (approx. Rs 22,777) respectively. As of now, it is still unclear if Jabra will bring the contact center focused Engage 50 II and Engage 40 to India.