Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 and Elite 2 launched in India

Jabra has announced the launch of its latest range of TWS earphones in India. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is the most premium device in the lineup at Rs 18,999. The device comes with Active Noise Cancelation and the company’s propriety MultiSensor Voice technology, which is said to improve the voice quality during calls.

Jabra’s other TWS devices include the Jabra Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, and Jabra Elite 2 TWS earphones which are available across different price points. Here is everything you should know.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: Specifications and price

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes with the company’s MultiSensor Voice technology which is said to drastically improve the call quality. The technology is said to make use of a bone conduction sensor, four microphones, and algorithms to maintain clarity over calls.

The device also packs Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for blocking unwanted sounds. Jabra says that users will be able to customise the sound by creating a personalised audio profile. The earbuds are said to offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. While using the charging case, users will be able to experience 30 hours of playback time.

The device comes with fast charging that delivers 1 hour of power in 5 minutes as per the company. The Elite 7 Pro comes with Amazon’s Alexa built-in, support for Siri on iOS, and Google Assistant which is only available on Android. Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes with an IP57 rating for improved water resistance and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2. The Elite 7 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999

Jabra Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 and Jabra Elite 2: Price and specifications

The Jabra Elite 7 Active comes with the company’s Multisensor Voice technology, with four built-in microphones for calls and an additional two for personalisation. The device also comes with support for adjustable ANC. The Jabra Elite 7 is priced at Rs 15,999 in India.

Jabra Elite 3 comes with 6mm drivers and supports Qualcomm aptX audio. The device is said to offer seven hours of battery life which is extended to 28 hours when used with the charging case. The Elite 3 is available at Rs 6,999 in India.

The Jabra Elite 2 comes with support for Qualcomm aptX audio and IP55-rating. The Jabra Elite 2 earbuds offer 7 hours of battery life which is extended up to 21 hours when used along with the charging case. The Jabra Elite 2 is priced at Rs 5,999.