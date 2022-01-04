Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS announced

Jabra has announced its latest addition to the Elite series of truly wireless earbuds – the Elite 4 Active. Priced at Rs 10,999, the earbuds offer a secure and comfortable fit without the need for hooks or wingtips and are geared towards an active lifestyle.

The Elite 4 Active allows for heavy usage, thanks to its IP57-rated water and sweat resistance. It also comes with ANC (active noise cancellation), blocking out ambient sounds around you, and features a customisable equaliser. The buds also include HearThrough technology that picks up surrounding sounds via the microphone and is then transmitted to the speakers.

The earbuds are equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 7 hours of playback, with a total of 28 hours with the included charging case. One can use either bud via mono mode and it features a four-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for wind noise protection during calls.

The earphones also come with Alexa built-in and Google Fast Pair, which allows for instant and seamless pairing with Android devices, when switched on. The Spotify Tap playback option lets users start their listening session with a single tap of a button.

Jabra Elite 4 Active will be available starting the first week of January 2022 in a range of colours – navy, black, and light mint, at a price of Rs 10,999.