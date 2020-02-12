Is Apple really working on ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ ?

Apple’s AirPods dominate the worldwide truly wireless earbuds market with a market share of 54.5 per cent, according to the Strategy Analytics report. Apple’s AirPods dominate the worldwide truly wireless earbuds market with a market share of 54.5 per cent, according to the Strategy Analytics report.

Apple may have plans to launch a ‘lite’ version of AirPods Pro in the market. That’s according to a fresh report from Taiwan-based DigiTimes.

At the moment, there are no concrete details on the so-called ‘AirPods Pro Lite’. We don’t know the price or specifications of the wireless earbuds. In fact, it is hard to believe that Apple is even considering a lite version of the AirPods Pro in the first place.

Look, Apple just recently launched the AirPods Pro. They cost $249 – nearly $100 more than the standard model The new truly wireless earbuds have a new design, new features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), and a water-resistant rating of IPX4.

Considering the AirPods Pro are priced at $249, it isn’t clear where the ‘lite’ version could fit in. It is possible that Apple could discontinue the existing AirPods and replace them with the AirPods Pro Lite. The Cupertino company currently sells its second-generation AirPods in multiple configurations. The AirPods with standard charging case continue to cost $159, while the AirPods Pro with the Wireless Charging case are available for $199.

Apple’s AirPods dominate the worldwide truly wireless earbuds market with a market share of 54.5 per cent, according to the Strategy Analytics report. In a recent research note to investors, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said that AirPods brought in $6 billion for Apple in 2019. If Apple continues to sell AirPods at this rate, the company could sell over 100 million wireless earbuds in 2020, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd