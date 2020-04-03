Is Apple finally ready to launch AirTags?

Apple is expected to release AirTags soon. (Image credit: Appleosophy) Apple is expected to release AirTags soon. (Image credit: Appleosophy)

For months, we’ve been hearing that Apple is developing a new accessory called AirTags that will allow users to find other items like wallets and keys using the “Find My” app. Now, the company has finally confirmed that the device does exist in a now-deleted support video.

The video was posted to Apple’s support YouTube channel and was quickly taken down, according to a website Appleosophy. The video showed setting an iPhone to factory settings. The video showed a screen in the Find My iPhone settings menu that mentioned AirTags. “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular,” as per the screenshot, shared by Appleosophy.

The Cupertino company has been working on a Tile-like accessory for quite some time. AirTags would be small trackers that can be placed on backpacks, keys, wallets and office bags. The idea is to track these items using your iPhone. They would be using the Ultra-Wideband radio found inside the iPhone 11, which should allow finding objects with more accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.

TF International securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, best known for accurately predicting upcoming Apple devices, expects the company to launch AirTags in the first half of 2020. MacRumors recently discovered more details about AirTags hidden in Apple’s code.

If there is one company that will be negatively impacted by the launch of AirTags, it is Tile. The company on Wednesday told a congressional panel (via Reuters) that Apple’s anticompetitive behavior has “gotten worse, not better.”Tile, known for making Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices, accused Apple of not solving the dispute between two companies and introduced changes in iOS 13 that badly affects the core functionality of the app.

