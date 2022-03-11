Apple iPhone SE, iPad Air 5 pre-orders goes live: Check price, offers, details here

Apple unveiled the third generation iPhone SE 2022, and the fifth-generation iPad Air at its Peak Performance Event. The pre-orders for the two devices go live beginning today at 6:30 pm IST.

Retail sales and customer delivery begins starting 8am, 18th March 2022. In keeping with social distancing norms, customers who pre-book, will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: Price, Key features

The iPhone SE 5G is available in 64GB (priced at Rs 43,900), 128GB (priced at Rs 48,900) and 256GB (priced at 58,900). All of these variants are also available in three colours – Midnight (Apple’s own shade of black), Starlight (Apple’s own shade of white) and PRODUCT RED (A red colour variant that contributes to Apple’s global Covid-19 relief fund).

The iPhone SE 5G comes with largely the same design elements from the older iPhone SE 2020. This includes a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with reinforced glass on the front and back. The iPhone SE 5G is also powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is 5G enabled. The A15 Bionic chip is the same chipset that was used in the Apple iPhone 13 series.

The phone has a single rear facing 12MP main ƒ/1.8 aperture wide camera. the new camera supports features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also comes with iOS 15 out of the box.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 offers

Apple is offering exchange deals with the new iPhone SE. Buyers can avail trade-in discount from Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,700 after exchanging iPhone 8 or newer. Android smartphone users can also avail trade-in discount depending upon the smartphone. The exact exchange price can be checked on the official website by entering the IMEI number.

Redington have tied-up with leading Banks and other leading financing partners for attractive affordability offers. The company is offering Rs 2,000 cash-back on iPhone SE on ICICI bank debit and credit cards, Kotak bank debit and credit cards and SBI credit cards at select stores.

iPad Air 2022: Price, Key features

The iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900 for the WiFi-only model and Rs 68,900 for the WiFi+ Cellular model. The iPad Air Gen 5 is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations in India. The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11 and availability will begin on March 18.

The new iPad Air comes with a new 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is available in a range of colours including space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue shade. The iPad Air also has 500 nits of brightness and comes with a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

With the new M1 chip, the new iPad Air gets an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine powers advanced machine learning (ML) functions. This enables 4K editing, graphic-intensive gameplay and more realistic AR (augmented reality) experiences.

iPad Air 2022: Offers

Apple is offering an EMI scheme for the new iPad Air 2022, starting at Rs 6,461 per month, which is available on Apple Online Store. For the 256 GB variant, the EMI would be Rs 8109 per month.

Buyers can also take the AppleCare+ package which is worth Rs 8,900, EMI starting at Rs 1047 per month.This package will protect your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple branded keyboards from accidental drops and spills for upto 2 years.

The company is also offering deals on various accessories like — Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smar Keyboard Folio on its site.

Redington is offering Rs 4,000 cash-back on iPad Air on ICICI bank debit and credit cards, Kotakbank debit and credit cards and SBI credit cards at select stores.