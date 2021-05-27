iPad Pro 2021: New Zoom update to support Center Stage, new Gallery View

Zoom has unveiled two new features for the latest M1 Apple iPad Pro models. The new features include support for Apple’s Center Stage feature and expanded Gallery View. Zoom states that the new features will “help users better participate in calls, potentially stave off video fatigue, and better connect over Zoom.”

The new Zoom 5.6.6 update is expected to hit the App Store this week. Here are the two features explained in detail.

Support for Center Stage

Center Stage, one of the key features of the iPad Pro, lets users move around during video calls. The iPad Pro uses its large camera field of view to automatically zoom into the part of the frame where the user is, using AI to continuously track any motion. During video conferences, this gives a smooth, panning movement output, even though the device is not moving.

The new Zoom update will support the feature, and M1 iPad Pro users will now be able to make use of Center Stage on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. Center Stage will even recognise when more users join the frame and change the frame to accordingly accommodate both users in the call.

“With support for Center Stage, users can participate more naturally in Zoom video calls. They do not have to worry whether they’re out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom,” the company said in a statement.

Zoom users will have an option during a Zoom video call to use Center Stage on the latest iPad Pro. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud. Center Stage support is currently only available on Zoom 5.6.6 or later on the 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro.

Up to 48 videos in Gallery View

Zoom has also expanded Gallery View across all iPad models, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see even more of their fellow meeting participants. Previous iPad models can display up to 25 video tiles in Gallery View, but those using Zoom on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can now see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), allowing them to better connect in large meetings.

Many iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View, and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device. To bring more or fewer people into view on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out. Previous and new iPad models will get expanded Gallery View based on the display size; the ability to see 48 tiles in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.