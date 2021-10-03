scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 03, 2021
iPad Pro 11-inch could get mini-LED screen in 2022, but not the iPad Air: Kuo

Here's what we know about the screens on next year's Apple iPad models.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 3, 2021 10:46:41 am
ipad pro, ipad,Kuo suggests next year's iPad Air variants could stick to a TFT-LCD screen. (Image Source: Apple)

There have been reports of a new iPad Air variant with an OLED screen that could launch in 2022. However, Apple Analyst Ming Chi Kuo has now suggested that the company has dropped the plan for the same, as per a report by 9to5Mac.

Kuo had earlier suggested in March that cheaper slates like the iPad Air and iPad would switch to OLED screens instead of the mini-LED screen that we saw on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year.

The Eleec also suggested that Samsung will not be supplying OLED panels for the 10.9-inch iPad next year. As per a report by PhoneArena, Apple had allegedly asked for a two stack tandem structure that offers more brightness and extends the life of the panel. However, Samsung insisted on using a single stack structure.

The iPad Air is now expected to stick to the TFT-LCD panels in 2022 due to performance and cost concerns. There’s no word on the adoption of OLEDs in 2023, but the move could be possible.

Kuo further suggests that thinner, lighter designs as well as foldable designs could be the major long-term trends for tablet type products in the next 3 to 5 years. Apple is also reportedly working on a foldable device, but it is unlikely to be unveiled before 2024.

11-inch iPad Pro to get mini-LED screen

Despite the iPad Air not getting a screen update, the smaller iPad Pro is expected to switch to a mini-LED screen in 2022. The new iPad Pros could also make the jump to the rumoured M2 chip.

The new MacBook Pro refreshes in 2022 are also expected to make the jump to mini-LED screens.

