iPad Air Gen 5 vs iPad Air Gen 4: What’s changed?

Apple announced the new iPad Air 5th Generation during the Apple Spring 2022 launch event earlier this week. The new iPad Air Gen 5 has some changes over the older iPad Air Gen 4 that was launched in 2020.

Here’s a head-to-head between both the tablets so you know which one to get, and whether you should invest in an upgrade.

iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: Specifications

The new iPad Air 5 is powered by the company’s new M1 chip, which is its biggest upgrade over its predecessor, the iPad Air 4, which came with the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The M1 chip brings the performance of the new iPad Air on a similar level to the newer iPad Pro variants. Apple also claims the iPad Air comes with a faster USB-C port.

Both tablets have a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360×1640 and 264 ppi.

You also get an upgrade on the front camera, which is now a 12MP ultra-wide sensor instead of the older 7MP wide sensor on the iPad Air 4. The new camera also supports Apple’s Center Stage feature which makes use of the wider angle to pan around the camera intelligently during video calls to include more people in the frame.

Both tablets, however, have a near-identical 12MP single camera on the back. You also still have no Face ID on the newer iPad Air. Other elements like the Battery life are also expected to be largely the same on both tablets.

iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: Design, colours and accessories

The new iPad Air 5 features the same design as the iPad Air 4. There is an aluminium frame through the sides and uniform bezels around the front. The power button gets Touch ID on both tablets too.

The new iPad Air 5 comes in Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple and Blue colours, while the iPad Air 4 came in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Sky Blue and Green colours.

Both the tablets are practically indistinguishable on the design front, so the accessory support is also the same. This includes the Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio cases and Apple Pencil.

iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: Pricing

The iPad Air 5 is available in two variants, a Wi-Fi variant (Rs 54,900 for 64GB and Rs 68,900 for 256GB) and a Wi-Fi + Cellular variant (Rs 68,900 for 64GB and 82,900 for 256GB).

Meanwhile the iPad Air 4, although about two years old at this point, is still available for roughly the same price it was launched at back in 2020. However, you may be able to fins some deals on Amazon and Flipkart.