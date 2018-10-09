Intel introduces new 9th generation Core i9 processor for desktop gaming

The company has said that the Core i9-9900K is “the best gaming processor in the world. Period.”

Intel has launched its 9th generation of processors globally, including the new Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 processors. All the new chipsets are still based upon the company’s existing 14nm++ process of manufacturing. Intel has been using the 14nm++ manufacturing process since the 8th generation Core chipsets.

The company might update to the new 10nm manufacturing process standard next year with its highly anticipated Cannon Lake chips.

During its hardware event, Intel has launched the new Core i9-9900K processor with eight cores and 16 threads clocked at a minimum 3.6GHz and a maximum of 5GHz. The company has declared that the Core i9-9900K is “the best gaming processor in the world.”

Alongside, they also launched new 9th Gen Core i7 and Core i5 processors, too. All these new processors come with hardware fixes for the Meltdown Variant 3 and L1 Terminal Fault issues.

The new Core i7-9700K comes with eight cores paired with eight threads. It has a base clock speed limit of 3.6GHz and can be boosted up to a maximum of 4.9GHz. The Core i5-9600K sports six cores paired with six threads and has a base clock speed of 3.7GHz, which can be boosted up to 4.6GHz.

Core i9-9900K is priced at $488 (approximately Rs 36,000), the Core i7-9700K will cost $373 (approximately Rs 28,000) and the Core i5-9600K is priced at $262 (approximately Rs 19,000). All of these processors are currently up for pre-orders, and will start to ship out starting October 19.

Additionally, the company has announced its new Core X series of chipsets, which will launch in November. The new Core X series of processors include the Core i9-9980XE with 18 cores and 36 threads, five regular Core i9 X-Series processors and a processor.

