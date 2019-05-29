Intel dual-screen laptops showcased, are made out of fabric

Intel is working on flexible, dual-screen laptops made out of fabric, dubbed as Twin River. The company showed to The Verge, laptops made with a textile combination of polyester, polyamide, and lycra. The site also put out pictures of the different textiles the company used for testing in its Santa Clara labs.

To stretch a textile to fit in a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and heat management were among the challenges that Intel seems to have faced working on the Twin River. The screen has a 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution, as per the report.

To manage the heating issue, Intel apparently used an extremely thin vapor chamber cooling solution, which works in tandem with a diagonally-aligned CPU. The processor is a 15-watt, quad-core Intel U-series one. The unique motherboard design where the CPU is aligned diagonally instead of vertically or horizontally lets it remain closer to circuits that feed it, the report adds.

This is not the first time a company has experimented with fabric for laptops. In the past, we saw Microsoft launch its Surface Laptop with the keyboard covered in Alcantara fabric. Of course, what Intel has attempted is a lot different and more than just a fabric coating.

HP recently launched its new ENVY Wood series of convertible PCs made with authentic wood at the this year’s Computex in Taipei, Taiwan. The HP ENVY Wood series is available in three wood combinations – Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, and Natural Silver with Pale Birch.

At the Computex 2019, Intel announced its new 10th generation core processors built using 10-nanometer manufacturing process and code-named Ice Lake. The new processors are promised to deliver up to a 2.5-times increase in performance with AI tasks when compared to its 8th Gen chips.