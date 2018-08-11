Intel DC P4500 SSD with 32TB storage launched, can store US Congress Library data thrice

This new 32TB SSD is almost the size of a 12-inch ruler and requires only 50 per cent of the amount of airflow. This new 32TB SSD is almost the size of a 12-inch ruler and requires only 50 per cent of the amount of airflow.

Intel has launched a new long ruler shaped Solid State Drive (SSD) with a storage capacity of 32TB named the Intel DC P4500. The company says this new SSD offering will be able to replace the older mechanical drives that heat up a lot, produce humming and buzzing sounds while at the same time requiring expensive temperature units designed specifically for the storage of such drives. This new 32TB SSD is almost the size of a 12-inch ruler and requires only 50 per cent of the amount of airflow compared to traditional SSD drives to keep it cool thus reducing management costs.

The Intel DC P4500 SSD comes with 32TB of storage, which the company states is triple the amount of storage required to store the entire printed collection of the US Library of Congress.

To attain such a huge amount of storage in an SSD, Intel has built the dense drive upon their own 3D NAND technology, with the help of which the company was able to stack memory cells on top of each other in multiple extremely thin layers taking the total number memory cell layers inside the Intel DC P4500 SSD to 64 layers instead of just one.

The key features of the Intel DC P4500 SSD include a lower amount of airflow required to keep cool, it requires one-tenth of the power and one-twentieth of the space compared to traditional hard disks.

Also Read: Intel sold $1 billion of artificial intelligence chips in 2017

Intel during the launch announcement stated that the new DC P4500 SSD is already being used by major tech companies like IBM, Microsoft, and Tencent for their cloud data centre operations.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd