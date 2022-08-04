scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Insta360’s Link is 4K webcam that uses AI to keep you in focus at all times

It looks like the recently launched Insta360 Link webcam has several tricks up its sleeve.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 10:21:02 am
Insta360 LinkInsta360 Link webcam (Image of Link from Insta360 website)

Insta360 is a popular camera company, best known for their action and 360 cameras. Now, the company has launched a new AI-powered webcam which might appeal to many folks who are often caught in Zoom or Google Meet calls. The Insta360 Link – is 4K AI-powered webcam and mounted on a three-axis gimbal. It is particularly useful when teaching, giving presentations or live streaming. Here’s a quick look at what this camera offers.

Large camera sensor

Featuring a ½-inch sensor, the 4K webcam uses Artificial Intelligence to track users and keep them in the frame, similar to Apple’s Center Stage software. The large sensor is particularly helpful if you are in a dark environment. It also features Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) which helps focus on subjects quickly. The Insta360 Link uses a 26mm lens with an f/1.8 aperture that can record in UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) up to 30fps. The webcam also supports HDR at 1080p and 720p.

Features

Insta360 Link mounted on a three axis gimbal The Insta360 Link uses AI to keep subjects in focus similar to Apple’s Center Stage.

The Insta360 Link can be easily controlled using motion gestures. This is really helpful if you happen to be far away from the camera while on a call or giving presentations. Users also have the option to customise gestures. For those who often use whiteboards to share ideas or information, the Insta360 Link features a whiteboard mode that automatically zooms into the board by detecting markers that can be clipped onto the edge of the whiteboard. It also includes a portrait mode for those interested in recording videos vertically.

The Link Controller desktop software is pretty straightforward and lets users control various image parameters like exposure, saturation and white balance along with the gimbal position.

Instalink 360 features dual noise-cancelling microphones that help in a noisy environment. When it comes to privacy, the Insta360 Link has a pretty nifty privacy protection feature that automatically points the lens downwards if you are not in front of the camera for more than 10 seconds.

Insta360: Price

Insta360 is offering the Link in two variants. The standalone version is priced at $299.99 and comes with 4 Recognition Markers, 1 USB-C Cable and a USB-C to A adapter. In case you want the Tripod Kit, get ready to shell out another $28.99. The company does ship globally on its website for those who are interested in India. However, keep in mind you will have to shell out extra duty if you decide to get this shipped in India.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:21:02 am

