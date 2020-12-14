Infinix X1 Smart Android TV series launched in India, sale on December 18

Infinix X1 Smart TV launched in India with first sale set for December 18 (image source: Infinix twitter handle)

Infinix, known for various entry-level smartphones, has unveiled its first Android Smart TV series in India called the Infinix X1. The TVs will come in 32-inch and 42-inch variants. ““With the significant increase in screen viewing time during the Covid-19 period it has been Infinix’s prerogative to improve and address this issue through technology. While we had planned to introduce our latest category of Infinix Smart TVs a few months back, the R&D teams at Infinix have been clocking overtime to ensure that it is the most unique offering in the Indian market”, Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said in a press statement.

Infinix X1: Specifications and features

The Infinix X1 series Smart TV will come with a narrow bezel design and sports a high screen-to-body ratio. The Smart TV will offer HDR 10 support and 400 nits brightness and will feature inbuilt box speakers along with support for Dolby Sound. The 43-inch Smart TV will come with a 24W speaker, whereas the 32-inch TV will be packed with a 20W speaker.

The TVs will be powered by the Mediatek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB ROM and will run on Android. It will also come with built-in Chromecast support for better connectivity.

Infinix X1: Price and Availability

Infinix X1 Smart TV will be available to purchase from Flipkart on December 18 at 12 pm. The 32-inch Smart TV will be available at a price of Rs 11,999 while the 43-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 19,999.

