Monday, December 14, 2020
Infinix X1 Smart Android TV series launched in India, sale on December 18

Infinix has unveiled its first Android Smart TV series in India called the Infinix X1 in 32-inch and 42-inch variants.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2020 7:30:10 pm
Infinix, known for various entry-level smartphones, has unveiled its first Android Smart TV series in India called the Infinix X1. The TVs will come in 32-inch and 42-inch variants. ““With the significant increase in screen viewing time during the Covid-19 period it has been Infinix’s prerogative to improve and address this issue through technology. While we had planned to introduce our latest category of Infinix Smart TVs a few months back, the R&D teams at Infinix have been clocking overtime to ensure that it is the most unique offering in the Indian market”, Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said in a press statement.

Infinix X1: Specifications and features

The Infinix X1 series Smart TV will come with a narrow bezel design and sports a high screen-to-body ratio. The Smart TV will offer HDR 10 support and 400 nits brightness and will feature inbuilt box speakers along with support for Dolby Sound. The 43-inch Smart TV will come with a 24W speaker, whereas the 32-inch TV will be packed with a 20W speaker.

The TVs will be powered by the Mediatek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB ROM and will run on Android. It will also come with built-in Chromecast support for better connectivity.

Infinix X1: Price and Availability

Infinix X1 Smart TV will be available to purchase from Flipkart on December 18 at 12 pm. The 32-inch Smart TV will be available at a price of Rs 11,999 while the 43-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 19,999.

