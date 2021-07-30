Infinix X1 40-inch Smart TV set to go on sale starting August 8: Specifications and price

Infinix is set to launch its latest Android Smart TV Infinix X1 40-inch. The TV comes with EyeCare Technology which is said to offer a safe viewing experience by controlling the blue light emitted while viewing content on the TV. The Smart TV will be available on Flipkart from August 8 at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. Here is everything you should know.

Infinix X1 40-inch: Specifications

The Infinix Smart TV features a 40-inch FHD screen with the company’s own EPIC 2.0 Image Engine, which is said to use algorithms to improve the overall picture quality and improve the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity. The LED TV comes with a true bezel-less frame-less design, according to the company.

The TV comes with support for HDR 10 with 350 NITS brightness. It has in-built 24W box speakers with support for Dolby Audio for a cinematic surround sound experience. The smart TV is powered by a MediaTek(MTK 6683) 64-bit quad-core chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM.

The Infinix X1 40-inch comes loaded with Google Assistant and Chromecast. The TV will allow you to view content from streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube among others. Connectivity options on the TV include HDMI, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and BT Remote.