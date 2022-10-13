Infinix launches Inbook X2 Plus laptop, 43Y1 Smart TV: Check specs and price

Infinix, known for making Android-powered smartphones and budget-friendly laptops, recently added two new products to its lineup -the Inbook X2 Plus laptop and the 43Y1 Smart TV. Here, we will be taking a look at what these products have to offer in terms of specifications.

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus

The Infinix Inbook X2 Plus is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Featuring a 15.6-inch screen, the laptop has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FullHD) and a peak brightness of 300 nits. It is 14.9mm slim and weighs 1.58kg. The front of the laptop houses a 1080p webcam which is backed by a dual LED flash and dual microphones. It is available in three colours, namely, blue, red and grey.

The Infinix Inbook X2 Plus is available in three variants, with the base variant powered by an 11th Gen Intel i3 processor backed by 8GB RAM. Those interested can choose between 256GB and 512GB storage options. While the 256GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 32,990, the 512GB will cost you Rs 35,990.

The Intel Core i5 version of the Infinix Inbook X2 Plus is available in two variants. The 8G/512GB version of the laptop is priced at Rs 42,990 and the 16GB/512GB version costs Rs 47,990. However, the Infinix X2 Plus i7 version comes in a single configuration that offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It costs Rs 52,990.

Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV

Featuring a 43-inch FullHD screen, the Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV delivers a peak brightness of 300 nits and comes with HLG for increased dynamic range. It even has an eye care option that reduces the intensity of blue light and automatically adjusts the TV’s brightness according to the environment.

Running on Linux, the Smart TV is pre-loaded with apps like SonyLiv, Netflix, Zee5, ErosNow and more. It also supports screen mirroring functionality, allowing users to connect and mirror their Android-powered phones wirelessly. The TV comes is powered by a quad-core processor and has 4GB of internal storage.

The Infinix 43Y1 is powered by 20W speakers that support Dolby Stereo sound. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, one RF input, one AV input, a 3.5mm audio jack, one COAX out, an ethernet port and Wi-Fi. It is priced at Rs 13,999.