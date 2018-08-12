Indian customers shifting focus on unique features from cost advantage: ViewSonic

ViewSonic aims to be the leading technology brand across categories of LED projectors, professional and gaming monitors. ViewSonic aims to be the leading technology brand across categories of LED projectors, professional and gaming monitors.

ViewSonic has been in the PC display, projector space in India for many years now. We quizzed Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director Asia Pacific at ViewSonic, to understand his views about the market, opportunities and challenges. Excerpts from an email interaction.

What is ViewSonic’s marker focus in India?

ViewSonic aims to be the leading technology brand across categories of LED projectors, professional and gaming monitors. ViewSonic mainly focuses on display in education and enterprise. We provide a total display solution such as small size desktop display, 24×7 hour commercial display, interactive display, and big size display projector. We keep launching the latest technology from time to time in India. The biggest change you would see in every upcoming model is the improvement in their technology. Our makers keep adopting the latest features in our products to meet the need of our consumers.

What is the USP of ViewSonic monitor in comparison to competition?

ViewSonic always showcases technologically advanced display solutions to overcome the ever-growing challenges throughout the wide variety of evolving digitized industrial spectrums consumers face today. ViewSonic provides the best quality and best performance display to the user which also includes true colour, good interactive user experience, and intuitive/ease of use software. We bring an advance resolution, light source, and connectivity for our consumers to increase their productivity, quality, and transition seamlessly into the complicated yet powerful digital world we live in today.

Has the Indian market changed over the years? If so, how?

Due to the digitisation in the country, we see an increase in the demand for projectors in entertainment and education segment. The Indian market has changed from focusing on CP value to unique features that benefit the customers. For instance, the interactive flat panel is very expensive, but it enables a teacher for an interactive teaching session with students. Therefore acceptance is quite high in India. As a leading global supplier of display technologies that combine innovation, reliability, and quality in its products, we focus on the demand of the consumers and delivering the expectations of the market.

How is the gaming segment shaping up?

In the past few years, gaming continues to grow rapidly worldwide. It is very necessary to brace the advanced games with advanced display technologies that give optimised gameplay experience. We at ViewSonic understand and appreciate the pulse and needs of gamers by focusing more and more on our gaming series. Our XG series of gaming monitors are heavily targeted towards competitive gamers the XG2401 is optimised for the most competitive gaming scenarios. Loaded with features such as 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time for unmatched response time, low input lag. We also have an array of gaming monitors that support AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA GSync. Our displays stand out in terms of colour reproduction and image quality compared to our competitors all thanks to our world-class R&D and product team.

Are people replacing TVs with high-quality monitors, now that digital content is becoming really important?

Not really, the monitor is more for personal work and personal entertainment while TV is more for family/group entertainment. The purpose is different thus design philosophy is different. However, the rise in the digital industry has impacted on the growth of sales in a positive area. There is a different set of buyers for both, some major points being, TV has enhanced colours as compared to monitors as LCD has strong colours. Whereas designers/ gamers and photographers, will not design on the TV thus require monitors as they have far better clarity. It is suggested that the buyer must research extensively depending upon the requirement.

