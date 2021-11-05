India TWS shipments hit 8 million shipments; Boat tops rankings: Counterpoint

The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones shipment in India has reportedly recorded an exponential year-on-year (YoY) growth in the third quarter of 2021. India’s TWS market is said to have recorded 55 per cent yearly growth in the third quarter of 2021 to achieve the highest shipments ever at around 8 million, as per the latest report from Counterpoint service.

“The Indian TWS market witnessed highest ever shipments in a single quarter in Q3 2021 driven by the strong festive planning, new launches, and multiple sales events on major e-commerce platforms as well as brands’ own websites. We also saw the maximum number of new launches in Q3 2021 with a major emphasis on the low- to mid-price segments (less than INR 2,999),” Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst said while commenting on the overall market.

“In this quarter, brands like realme and 1MORE followed the sub-brand strategy with the launch of Dizo and Omthing respectively to expand their reach and enhance competitiveness,” she added.

Boat topped the rankings by capturing a 35.8 per cent share in the overall India TWS market in the third quarter. The sale performance of the company’s Airdopes 131 TWS earbuds is said to have played a major role in the same.

Realme bagged the second spot, with an 8.1 per cent share, which is attributed to the success of its mid-range ANC device; Buds Air 2 and Buds Q2 Neo in the budget segment.

Noise captured 7.7 per cent market share, to grab the third spot, driven by multiple offerings in the budget segment. Apple captured 7.6 per cent share in the Indian TWS market. The sales performance of the Airpods (Gen 2) is said to have played a considerable role in the same. Boult Audio took the fifth spot and captured 5.3 per cent share with 147 per cent YoY growth.