iFFALCON launches new QLED Android TV V2A at Rs 99,999

iFFALCON, the sub-brand of TCL, has launched its new QLED Android TV called V2A in India at a price of Rs 99,999. The QLED Android TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and during the Big Shopping Days sale which is from May 15-19, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on paying through HDFC debit and credit cards and no-cost EMI of Rs 4,166 per month.

Along with the purchase of the V2A, Flipkart is also offering free delivery, no charge installation, and free wall mounts to the customers. The V2A comes with 3840×2160 Ultra HD resolution which is 4 times the resolution of Full HD. The Android TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Other offerings from iFFALCON include the 32F2A, a 32-inch Android TV, which is available at Rs 11,999. Apart from this, there is 40F2A, which has a 40-inch screen size at Rs 18,999 and 49F2A, having a 49-inch screen at Rs 26,999.

The 55-inches Android TV, 55K2A is available at Rs 34,999, while the 65-inch variant 65K2A is available at Rs 58,999. The 75H2A is available for Rs 149,999 having 75-inch screen size.

iFFALCON has also partnered with content platforms like Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio Cinema, AltBalaji, YuppTV to provide an integrated digital entertainment experience to the customer.