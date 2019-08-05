iFFalcon K31 4K smart LED series launched in India starting at Rs 25,999

TCL owned iFFalcon has launched a new series of smart LED TVs, dubbed iFFalcon K31 series. The new series comes with 4K panels, support for HDR content and smart connectivity through the Android TV platform. The iFFalcon K31 range starts at Rs 25,999 and will be made available starting August 6 on Flipkart.

Launch offers include an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000, city bank offers on debit and credit card along with exciting introductory offer and Flipkart plus surprise offers.

iFFalcon K31 series includes the base 43-inch variant priced at Rs 25,999, the 50-inch variant priced at Rs 30,999 and the 55-inch variant priced at Rs 35,999. All of the TVs run on Google’s Android 9 Pie based Android TV platform with built-in Chromecast support.

All of the TVs sport 4K panels with support for up to HDR10 standard content. They come with various features like an AI picture engine, scene picture enhancement, brightness control and more. The TVs sport three HDMI ports and two USB ports for device connectivity.

The new iFFalcon K31 series also comes with features like micro-dimming technology that adjust brightness and black levels automatically according to the lighting conditions.

All of these are powered by a quad-core Amlogic CPU paired with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage. The 4K panels sport a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and all of the TVs come with 20W internal speakers.