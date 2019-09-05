IFA Berlin 2019 Live updates: HMD Global’s Nokia phones, Sony Xperia launch and more

Toggle Menu Sections
IFA Berlin 2019 Live Updates: HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 7.2, 6.2 and 5.2 later today. Catch all the live updates here.

IFA Berlin 2019 Live Updates: Nokia 5.2, 6.2 and 7.2 likely to be launched later today. (Image source: IFA Berlin)

The IFA 2019 has kicked off on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany and in the day zero of the consumer electronics event, Taiwan-based technology major Acer has showcased a $14,000 gaming chair and three laptops. On the other hand, Asus too has showcased its ‘Ultimate Edition’ the ROG Phone 2 on the day zero of IFA.

Heading into day one of the IFA 2019 event, HMD global which owns the Nokia brand is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 later in the day. It is suppose to hold a press conference at 4pm Berlin time or 7.30 pm IST. Apart from this, Sony has teased an Xperia Compact phone ahead of its press conference later today at 1:00 pm Berlin time (4.30PM IST). Samsung too will be holding a presser at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Berlin time (2.30 pm IST).

Live Blog

IFA 2019 LIVE Updates: Acer unveiled its $14,000 Predator Thronos Air gaming chair, Asus launched ROG Phone 2 'Ultimate Edition'. Amazon has announced over 20 Fire TV-branded devices, including Fire TV Cube.

Acer launched the Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

Acer has unveiled an economical version of its Predator Thronos gaming chair at IFA 2019 on Wednesday. This new gaming chair has been priced at $14,000 and the company said that it will be available in Q4 of this year. The chair can be adjusted to 130 degrees inside its cabin and can support three monitors. It has a desk with a keyboard and mouse tray.

