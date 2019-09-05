IFA Berlin 2019 Live updates: HMD Global’s Nokia phones, Sony Xperia launch and more

The IFA 2019 has kicked off on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany and in the day zero of the consumer electronics event, Taiwan-based technology major Acer has showcased a $14,000 gaming chair and three laptops. On the other hand, Asus too has showcased its ‘Ultimate Edition’ the ROG Phone 2 on the day zero of IFA.

Heading into day one of the IFA 2019 event, HMD global which owns the Nokia brand is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 later in the day. It is suppose to hold a press conference at 4pm Berlin time or 7.30 pm IST. Apart from this, Sony has teased an Xperia Compact phone ahead of its press conference later today at 1:00 pm Berlin time (4.30PM IST). Samsung too will be holding a presser at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Berlin time (2.30 pm IST).