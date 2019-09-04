IFA 2019 Day 0 highlights: Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air gaming chair, ROG Phone 2 ‘Ultimate Edition’ and more

IFA has barely begun in Berlin, and there’s already some interesting gadgets to see. Europe’s biggest tech show has a lot to offer this year, from gaming laptops to gaming smartphones. The big Taiwanese company Acer had a lot of show at this year’s IFA, including a $14,000 gaming chair and a few gaming laptops. Asus, on the other hand, showed the ‘Ultimate Edition’ of its ROG Phone 2 on the day zero of IFA.

Following many announcements on ‘day zero’ of IFA 2019, we’ve rounded up some most important bits from ‘day zero’.

IFA 2019: Acer

Swift 5

Acer has announced a new slew of new laptops at a keynote event in Berlin. The lineup includes an updated Swift 5 laptop with Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake processors and an Nvidia MX250 GPU. The laptop also promises up to 12.5 hours of battery, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3. The new Acer Swift comes with a 15.6-inch display. We don’t know how much a Swift 5 would cost when it launches in India.

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer has launched a new Chromebook 314 at IFA 2019, and it’s coming to India later this year. The Chromebook 314 has a 14-inch display and is powered by either a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processors. The Chromebook 314 will be made available in the country from December at a starting price of Rs 42,000.

Predator Triton 500

The Predator Triton 500 is Acer’s first gaming laptop with a 300Hz refresh rate. The 15.6-inch laptop can be easily slipped in a backpack or briefcase. The laptop is powered by a 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The gaming laptop is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,65,999.

Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

Acer has launched a cheaper version of its Predator Thronos gaming chair at IFA 2019. The new gaming chair will cost $14,000 and will be available in Q4 of this year. The chair can be adjusted to 130 degrees inside its cabin and can support three monitors and has a desk with a keyboard and mouse tray. Keep in mind that this doesn’t include a gaming computer.

IFA 2019: Asus

ROG Phone 2 ‘Ultimate Edition’

During its IFA 2019 keynote, Asus has announced the availability of ROG Phone 2 in Europe. The gaming-centric smartphone costs 899 Euro and will be available for pre-order from September 4 before it goes on sale later this month. In addition, the company also announced the “Ultimate Edition” of the ROG Phone 2 that will set you back by 1,199 Euro. The special edition model ships with 12GB RAM and 1TB store. Read our first impressions of ROG Phone 2 here.

IFA 2019: Razer

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Razer has announced its new Blade Stealth 13, the world’s first gaming ultrabook. The gaming laptop weighs only two pounds, and sports a thin 15mm chassis. Powered by Intel’s new 10th Generation processor, the Blade Stealth 13 packs in NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Users can choose between a Full HD display or a 4K UHD touch display. The new Razer Blade Stealth laptops will start at $1,499 and will be available starting at the end of September in select countries.