Toggle Menu Sections
IFA 2019 Day 0 highlights: Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air gaming chair, ROG Phone 2 ‘Ultimate Edition’ and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/ifa-2019-day-0-highlights-acers-14000-predator-thronos-air-gaming-chair-rog-phone-2-ultimate-edition-and-more-5965425/

IFA 2019 Day 0 highlights: Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air gaming chair, ROG Phone 2 ‘Ultimate Edition’ and more

The day zero of IFA 2019 is behind us. Here is a list of gadgets that were launched on the day zero of IFA 2019 in Berlin.

IFA 2019, IFA 2019 Acer, Acer gaming chair IFA 2019, Acer laptops IFA 2019, ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition IFA 2019, Razer gaming laptop IFA 2019
Acer’s Predator Thronos Air gaming chair will set you back by ,000 in the US.

IFA has barely begun in Berlin, and there’s already some interesting gadgets to see. Europe’s biggest tech show has a lot to offer this year, from gaming laptops to gaming smartphones. The big Taiwanese company Acer had a lot of show at this year’s IFA, including a $14,000 gaming chair and a few gaming laptops. Asus, on the other hand, showed the ‘Ultimate Edition’ of its ROG Phone 2 on the day zero of IFA.

Following many announcements on ‘day zero’ of IFA 2019, we’ve rounded up some most important bits from ‘day zero’.

IFA 2019: Acer 

Swift 5

Acer has announced a new slew of new laptops at a keynote event in Berlin. The lineup includes an updated Swift 5 laptop with Intel’s 10th generation Ice Lake processors and an Nvidia MX250 GPU. The laptop also promises up to 12.5 hours of battery, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3. The new Acer Swift comes with a 15.6-inch display. We don’t know how much a Swift 5 would cost when it launches in India.

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer has launched a new Chromebook 314 at IFA 2019, and it’s coming to India later this year. The Chromebook 314 has a 14-inch display and is powered by either a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processors. The Chromebook 314 will be made available in the country from December at a starting price of Rs 42,000.

Advertising
The Chromebook 314 will be made available in the country from December at a starting price of Rs 42,000.

Predator Triton 500

The Predator Triton 500 is Acer’s first gaming laptop with a 300Hz refresh rate. The 15.6-inch laptop can be easily slipped in a backpack or briefcase. The laptop is powered by a 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor. The gaming laptop is available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,65,999.

Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

Acer has launched a cheaper version of its Predator Thronos gaming chair at IFA 2019. The new gaming chair will cost $14,000 and will be available in Q4 of this year. The chair can be adjusted to 130 degrees inside its cabin and can support three monitors and has a desk with a keyboard and mouse tray. Keep in mind that this doesn’t include a gaming computer.

IFA 2019: Asus

ROG Phone 2 ‘Ultimate Edition’

During its IFA 2019 keynote, Asus has announced the availability of ROG Phone 2 in Europe. The gaming-centric smartphone costs 899 Euro and will be available for pre-order from September 4 before it goes on sale later this month. In addition, the company also announced the “Ultimate Edition” of the ROG Phone 2 that will set you back by 1,199 Euro. The special edition model ships with 12GB RAM and 1TB store. Read our first impressions of ROG Phone 2 here.

IFA 2019: Razer

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Razer has announced its new Blade Stealth 13, the world’s first gaming ultrabook. The gaming laptop weighs only two pounds, and sports a thin 15mm chassis. Powered by Intel’s new 10th Generation processor, the Blade Stealth 13 packs in NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Users can choose between a Full HD display or a 4K UHD touch display. The new Razer Blade Stealth laptops will start at $1,499 and will be available starting at the end of September in select countries.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android