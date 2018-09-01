IFA 2018: Battle of pixels as Samsung and LG showcase 8K television screens

Samsung and LG are both pushing out commercial models of 8K television, the former as early as this month. Samsung and LG are both pushing out commercial models of 8K television, the former as early as this month.

Over the past few years, 4K displays have become quite common. From television sets to laptops, users can now opt for this high-resolution option at prices that are steadily coming down. However, even this could be passe soon. A couple of years after the world saw the first 8K screens, Samsung and LG are both pushing out commercial models of 8K television, the former as early as this month.

At 7680×4320 pixels, 8K resolution will be the highest resolution available on televisions for now. In comparison, 4K resolution is at 4096 x 2160 pixels or four times the full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). Just like 4K quadrupled the display resolution from full HD, 8K also quadruples the resolution from 4K.

However, launching an 8K-ready display is not enough. One also needs content, which has been shot and is compatible with the 8K displays. We are just about coming to a point were good 4K content is available thanks to players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offering UHD content for streaming. Now, 8K will have to go through the same process and is likely to find adopters around the next Olympics games in Tokyo.

Samsung televisions will come in four large screen sizes, which are 65-inches, 75-inches, 82-inches and 85-inches. The company had all four on display at its booth in IFA 2018. In Samsung’s case, it has these 8K television sets as part of the Q900R QLED series, which has 8K AI Upscaling.

LG is the other player which also showcased its 88-inch 8K OLED television, which has a 7680 x 4320 resolution.

What these means is that these television sets will rely on algorithms driven by artificial intelligence to upscale 4K or even full HD content to 8K-like resolutions. So irrespective of the original content quality, the television will be capable of upgrading them to 8K. In the initial days of 4K, television manufacturers like Sony tackled the lack of content with a similar upscaling strategy. These television sets are also capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness, which is a standard met by most film studios, according to Samsung.

LG is the other player which also showcased its 88-inch 8K OLED television, which has a 7680 x 4320 resolution. LG’s 8K OLED TV has a 33 million self-emitting pixels which the company claims will offer true blacks and a top notch high contrast ratio. However, LG has not revealed when this television set will go on sale in and in which countries.

Disclaimer: The author was in Berlin at the invite of Lenovo India.

